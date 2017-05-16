Boil advisory issued for Princeton water customers

22-year-old Isaiah Hagan was back in court Tuesday morning.More >>
22-year-old Isaiah Hagan was back in court Tuesday morning.More >>
We're told fire and AMR crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue just before 9 Monday night.More >>
We're told fire and AMR crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue just before 9 Monday night.More >>
Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street. They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect.More >>
Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street. They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect.More >>
City of Princeton water customers are now on a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.More >>
City of Princeton water customers are now on a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.More >>
A man walked into the Huntingburg police station today and confessed to a six-year-old crime.More >>
A man walked into the Huntingburg police station today and confessed to a six-year-old crime.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>