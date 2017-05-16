Boil advisory issued for Princeton water customers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for Princeton water customers

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Due to a water main break on W. Brumfield in Princeton, Indiana, water customers in the area could experience low water pressure or temporary water loss.

City of Princeton water customers are now on a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

If you have any questions, please call (812) 385-3343.

Courtesy: Princeton Utilities

