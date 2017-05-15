Tax increase one step closer in Owensboro

City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase.

When it came for the public to take a mic at Monday's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about.

The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39 percent, property taxes by 4 percent, and insurance premium taxes by 2 percent. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring money into the city. The occupational and property taxes would be effective this July, but that insurance premium tax wouldn't go into effect until next Summer.

"I truly don't think we have any choice. I admire the mayor and commissioners for biting the bullet and bringing this forward, and also the city manager, but I do want to make a point, that it is a tax on the poor, any time this happens because the landlords will raise the rent..they have to," said Owensboro resident Anne Damron

Commissioner Larry Conder says he hopes funds will come in between now and next summer so the commission can reverse that tax increase decision. Police and fire officials also spoke up tonight in favor of more money for their departments.

The Owensboro Police Department, for instance, hopes to add seven more officers.Mayor Tom Watson says the commission will vote Wednesday following a public hearing which starts at 4:00 PM.

