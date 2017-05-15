Mayor Winnecke unveils 'Build in Evansville' plan

Changes are on the way for Evansville building ordinances in an effort to spur more development.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the "Build in Evansville" proposal on Monday. During his State of the City address last month, Mayor Winnecke said he wanted to make it easier for new residential and commercial construction.

After talking to developers and builders, he outlined the plan.

"Contractors are pro-growth, anything we can help to expedite that time is great," Contractor Randall Johnston explained. "We're for it, we're 100 percent for it."

Johnston, a local contractor, is glad to hear about the proposed changes. Especially when it comes to the license application for contractors.

Mayor Winnecke says it's his goal to reduce the license application time by two to three weeks.

"Shorter time for a license application means a contractor can get to work faster," said Mayor Winnecke. "It means about getting people on the job faster, it's about getting money flowing into our economy faster, it's about projects getting done on schedule and not falling behind schedule."

"We've come up with things we think will be low-cost changes that will reap big rewards for the development in our county," explained Ron Beane, Building Commissioner.

Building Commissioner Beane says the proposed changes would make it easier and more efficient for contractors to do business with his office. Among the other changes proposed is to boost the number of applicants for residential sub-contractors, streamline administrative work for contractors including offering a 2-year license.

And now, instead of just doing a local and state background check, they are proposing adding a federal one as well.

"Where we can check to be sure that someone is not moving from another state to Indiana with a past history of fraud and construction issues," Beane said. "We don't want to turn those people loose in our community."

It could be three months before the changes could take effect. Some would have to go before the city council and county commission for the vote.

