Mayor Winnecke unveils 'Build for Evansville' plan

Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting on Evansville's south side.More >>
City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday night, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase. When it came for the public to take a mic at tonight's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about. The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39%, property taxes by 4%, and insurance premium taxes by 2%. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring mone...More >>
The Henderson County fiscal court met on Monday to discuss the 2017 and 2018 budgets.More >>
What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.More >>
Changes are on the way for Evansville building ordinances in an effort to spur more development.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
