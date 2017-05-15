EPD: Victim shot in the chest in southeast side shooting

Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the southeast side.

We're told fire and AMR crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue just before 9 Monday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. An EPD sergeant told us that victim's injuries appear to be nonlife-threatening.

There's no word on what led to the shooting and we have not been told of anyone being arrested or brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

