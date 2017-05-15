Dispatch: Crews on scene of reported shooting in Evansville

Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting in Evansville.

We're told fire and AMR crews are on the scene in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue.

Most officers on scene are leaving. Just a few cops left here. Still waiting for info... — Brandon Bartlett (@Brandon14News) May 16, 2017

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.