Dispatch: Crews on scene of reported shooting in Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting in Evansville.

We're told fire and AMR crews are on the scene in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

