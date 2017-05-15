Deaconess Classic for Women's Health continues to benefit Tri-State women

Monday brought the 23rd coming of the Deaconess Classic for Women's Health, an event that raised more than $2 million to benefit Tri-State women in need of preventive care, such as mammograms, pelvic exams, as well as cancer research.

As usual, the Classic Committee brought in a LPGA pro and the 2014 rookie of the year Kim Kaufman.

"It was pretty easy to say ye," Kaufman explained. "It's 118 women today on this golf course, you don't see that ever. So to be a part of this cause for breast cancer is just something you can't say no to."

"I think the greatest accomplishment that we have done, last year was to contribute toward the mammography bus," said Jayne Manis, Deaconess Classic Committee Member. "The traveling bus for the indigent women, the people who can't travel. We have really come a long way since the first year, 23 years ago."

This year's event was dedicated to former Deaconess Foundation Executive Director, Nancy Koehler, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

