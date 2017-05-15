Worldwide Ransomware attack hits the Tri-State

A warning about a massive malware cyberattack. Experts cautioned new versions of the virus could pop up as it spreads, impacting even more businesses.



According to NBC News, people in at least 150 countries have been hit and an estimated 300,000 machines have been infected by the "Wanna-Cry" virus.

Desktop Doctors in Evansville took a few calls Monday from customers whose computers were impacted.

The virus can hit in two ways:

Through attachments in emails. If you are just surfing the web.

"So, ransomware, basically what that is by definition is a piece of software that holds your data, your information, ransom. Unless you pay them 500 bitcoins or whatever the amount would be. That's one side of the virus, the ransom side. The other side is the Trojan, where you click on something in an email, you get it behind your firewall, behind your antivirus and then it expands from there." says the President of Desktop Doctors & Digital Upgrade, Alex Huber.

If you think you've been hit by the virus, do NOT contact the hackers or pay them. Shut down your computer and call a professional to take care of it.

