Multi-use project proposed for Jasper

A multi-million dollar project could bring another restaurant, shops and living space to Jasper.

One local company, SERVUS!, is proposing a nearly six million dollar project.

The building would be on the triangular piece of land to the west of Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant and Jasper 8 Cinemas. A big part of the project is that it includes a McAlister's Deli.

Locals said they love the idea of another restaurant option.

"I think it's fine you know to have another restaurant in town like I said there can't really be enough restaurants as far as in Jasper," said one local.

SERVUS! President and CEO, Jason Kelly, explained people commute through Jasper which triples the daily population, so he said he is sure this restaurant would be a hit especially around lunch time.

The building would also house SERVUS's corporate headquarters.

"Our city would love to welcome them and keep them here," said Mayor Terry Seitz.

Kelly said the project also includes six high-end lofts with one and two bedroom options.

As well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Kelly said he'd like to bring in a coffee shop, steakhouse, or even a gym to that space to compliment the deli.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz explained the next step in the approval process is Wednesday at the city council meeting where they will approve the recommended tax abatement followed by a public hearing and confirmatory resolution in June.

If everything's approved, Kelly said they hope to start construction this fall.

