Teens searching for summer jobs around the Tri-State, many still available

Logan Recob's junior year is almost over at Castle High School, but he's still looking for a summer job.



"For the past two months, it's been fluent but hard at the same time," Recob said. "It's been hard because it's so difficult to land a job and to fill a position that the managers are wanting to fill."



A study from Drexel University found teens in rural areas have a harder time finding summer work, because of the lack of local businesses and longer travel times.



But officials at WorkOne Southwest in Evansville say a variety of opportunities are out there.



"We see a lot of area manufacturers hire for summer help," Work One Southwest Business Services & Communications Manager Sara Worstell said. "We also see some of the parks departments. You'll see a lot of lifeguards, grounds keeping, and cashier's positions come open. But we also see an uptick in retail and food service industries as well for summer help."



The Bureau of Labor Statistics found youth employment rates jumped more than 12 percent last summer. Most of those workers were between the ages of 16 and 24, like North High School Senior Reagan Stucke. This summer she's working two jobs. One of them- as a lifeguard.



"Lifeguarding I am just excited to be outside," Stucke said. "That's my favorite thing about it, that I just get to be outside and stuff and I also coach the swim team. I am excited to work with the kids and everything. It's nice because I actually enjoy doing it, so getting paid is just kind of like a bonus for it."



In the Tri-State, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari is one of the top employers for young adults. You can start working there at 14.



"We absolutely rely on our teenage and college age workforce," Holiday World President/CEO Matt Eckert said. "We employ about 23 hundred people total, is the number that we hire. I would say about 75% of that number is probably college age and high school age students."



WorkOne says if you're still trying to find that perfect summer job- don't give up.



"I would suggest that you know what your skills are and how that helps the employer," Work One Southwest Business Services & Communications Manager Sara Worstell said. "The employer wants to know what you can do for them, and those are things that are most important. That's a tip for any job seeker, that you know your skills, and know how you can help the employer with their productivity and be an effective member of their team."



That's Logan's plan. He's hopeful an interview at a local restaurant will work out, but if it doesn't he's going to continue his search.



"I will apply to like three to 5 more places," Recob said. "Then look at the ones I have applied to already, and check in on my application and try to get a meeting with the manager."



And through the process, he'll gain not only job experience but real-world skills on how to find work, that will last beyond the summer.

If you're still searching, below are some place you can look to find some jobs.

