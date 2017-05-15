Calhoun lake empties out from dam breaking - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Calhoun lake empties out from dam breaking

Posted by Steve Maugeri, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

There used to be a lake at McLean County Fishing and Game, but once the dam broke over the weekend, all of the water washed away.

"I just spent money on my lures and then I came out and my lake's gone, this is my heaven," says Jason Roberts, a local fisherman.

Roberts was just gearing up for a bass tournament at McLean County Fishing and Game, now he has nowhere to cast his line. 

"I come out and saw my lake was gone and I got sick over it," Roberts said. 

He watched all the water wash away on Saturday, now the only fish that are left, are in little pockets of water, that are barely deep enough for them to survive.

President Ray Dennison says this happened six days into his term. Now he's making a plea to his customers. 

"Only thing is hope they stay here to help us until we help it going back," Dennison said. 

Dennison says the lake was built back in the 1960s.

They don't know how the dam broke but they're looking into how much it will cost to make repairs. Dennison said refilling the lake could take years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Calhoun lake empties out from dam breaking

    Calhoun lake empties out from dam breaking

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-15 22:29:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    There used to be a lake at McLean County Fishing and Game, but once the dam broke over the weekend, all of the water washed away.

    More >>

    There used to be a lake at McLean County Fishing and Game, but once the dam broke over the weekend, all of the water washed away.

    More >>

  • Residents blame Pigeon Creek for flooding problems

    Residents blame Pigeon Creek for flooding problems

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:56:29 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Pigeon Creek is responsible for draining a lot of water across Vanderburgh and In Warrick County it is considered a Regulated drain, which is maintained by the county surveyor’s office. They have a fund that is set up and paid by tax payers. That money is used to clean the creek out. In Vanderburgh County, it is not a regulated drain so there is no maintenance for the creek itself.

    More >>

    The Pigeon Creek is responsible for draining a lot of water across Vanderburgh and In Warrick County it is considered a Regulated drain, which is maintained by the county surveyor’s office. They have a fund that is set up and paid by tax payers. That money is used to clean the creek out. In Vanderburgh County, it is not a regulated drain so there is no maintenance for the creek itself.

    More >>

  • Part of Shawnee Drive to close for couple of months

    Part of Shawnee Drive to close for couple of months

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:32:39 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville, part of Shawnee Drive will be closed for a couple months.

    More >>

    A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville, part of Shawnee Drive will be closed for a couple months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly