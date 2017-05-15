Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

After a strong week of performances, our Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees have a familiar ring to them.

  • Lily Beurman - Memorial Tigers
  • Bailey Shorter - North Huskies
  • Caleb Meeks - Memorial Tigers
  • Evan Kahre - Central Bears

Vote as many times as you like. Voting ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Thursday at 6 p.m.

