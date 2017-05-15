Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees

A multi-million dollar project could bring another restaurant, shops and living space to Jasper.More >>
Schools are letting out for the summer and teens across the Tri-State will be looking for summer jobs.More >>
Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.More >>
There used to be a lake at McLean County Fishing and Game, but once the dam broke over the weekend, all of the water washed away.More >>
The Pigeon Creek is responsible for draining a lot of water across Vanderburgh and In Warrick County it is considered a Regulated drain, which is maintained by the county surveyor’s office. They have a fund that is set up and paid by tax payers. That money is used to clean the creek out. In Vanderburgh County, it is not a regulated drain so there is no maintenance for the creek itself.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >>
