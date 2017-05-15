Residents blame Pigeon Creek for flooding problems

The recent flash flooding was some of the worst the Tri-State has seen in a long time.

A lot of people are blaming Pigeon Creek for the problems.

Pigeon Creek starts in Princeton, goes through Gibson County and Warrick County a little bit before it enters Vanderburgh County.

Once it enters Vanderburgh County, there’s not a whole lot of funding available for the cleanup of Pigeon Creek and that’s why a couple different log jams are slowing down the receding water levels from the flooding a couple of weeks ago.

Pigeon Creek is responsible for draining a lot of water across Vanderburgh and in Warrick County. It is considered a regulated drain, which is maintained by the county surveyor’s office. They have a fund that is set up and paid by tax payers. That money is used to clean the creek out.

In Vanderburgh County, it is not a regulated drain so there is no maintenance for the creek itself.

Vanderburgh County is looking into getting a grant to help fund the cleanup of the river.