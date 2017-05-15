Part of Shawnee Drive to close for couple of months - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Part of Shawnee Drive to close for couple of months

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville, part of Shawnee Drive will be closed for a couple months.

It's the stretch between Sunset Avenue and Riverside Drive.

We're told the closure is part of the ongoing work on the Cass-Adams sewer overflow project.  

