Several showing interest in purchasing Tell City Cinema

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) -

The search continues to find new owners to run Tell City Cinema.

Tell City Mayor Jim Adams said several people have shown interest in taking over, including a family from Kentucky.

As we reported last month, the city sued the previous owner William Lillpop, for not making payments. Lillpop was also arrested several times on charges ranging from battery to rape.

Right now renovations are being done to the building.

