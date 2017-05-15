Several showing interest in purchasing Tell City Cinema

The search continues to find new owners to run Tell City Cinema.

Tell City Mayor Jim Adams said several people have shown interest in taking over, including a family from Kentucky.

As we reported last month, the city sued the previous owner William Lillpop, for not making payments. Lillpop was also arrested several times on charges ranging from battery to rape.

Right now renovations are being done to the building.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.