Late Memorial track coach honored

Late Memorial track coach honored

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly.

On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.  

The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.  

Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school.

Memorial alum, Robbie Kent, donated a large chunk of the money to fund the display.

