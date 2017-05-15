Late Memorial track coach honored

Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly.

On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.

The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.

Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school.

Memorial alum, Robbie Kent, donated a large chunk of the money to fund the display.

