Daviess Co. students reenact Revolutionary War

Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday.

This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Revolutionary War.

Fifth graders learned how medics assisted in the war and their day was capped off by engaging in a recreation of the "Battle of Bunker Hill."

They used flour wrapped in tissue paper to emulate the war. Students say they had fun engaging in the interactive lesson.

The students also learned about the meal rations and they also learned how to march.

This lesson was the idea of all of the fifth-grade teachers.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.