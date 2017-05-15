Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday.

This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War. 

Fifth graders learned how medics assisted in the war and their day was capped off by engaging in a recreation of the "Battle of Bunker Hill." 

They used flour wrapped in tissue paper to emulate the war. Students say they had fun engaging in the interactive lesson.

The students also learned about the meal rations and they also learned how to march. 

This lesson was the idea of all of the fifth-grade teachers.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Late Memorial track coach honored

    Late Memorial track coach honored

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:25:26 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly. On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.   The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.   Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school. Memorial alum, R...More >>
    Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly. On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.   The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.   Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school. Memorial alum, R...More >>

  • Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War

    Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:17:53 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.

    More >>

    Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.

    More >>

  • EPD investigating shooting on North Main Street

    EPD investigating shooting on North Main Street

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:13:53 GMT
    WFIEWFIE

    Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street.  They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect. 

    More >>

    Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street.  They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly