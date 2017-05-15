School officials to hear first reading of "Keep Bosse First" project

What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.

Back in February, the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation announced the "Keep Bosse First" project to renovate Enlow Field.

The first part of the project will be to renovate its track, which has been in bad shape for a number of years. Despite the track's condition, students still practice on it.

But because of its condition, the school can't host track meets.

The stadium was built in 1926, and at one point, there was a talk of tearing it down. But now, the school system has decided to invest $1-million into bringing the track up to date.

Construction on the new track is expected to start on May 22 and will take about 90 days to complete.

The focus will then turn to renovating the stadium itself as well as its tennis complex.

School officials will hear the first reading on the plan on Monday. We will have an update for you at 10.

