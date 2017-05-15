Tamarack Elementary student passes away

The Tamarack Elementary student who has been in the hospital since March, has passed away.

The school's staff put their training into action when Kalie Stiles' heart stopped beating.

Her family says she was airlifted to Norton's Children's Hospital. She has a history of medical problems and had a pacemaker put in when she was a baby.

School officials say Kalie passed away over the weekend.

Her funeral is Wednesday.

School officials say the procession will go by the school. Students are invited to stand in the driveway, wearing purple and holding purple flowers and balloons.

As we told you last month when the school celebrated "Kalie Day," purple was her favorite color.

