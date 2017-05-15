Plans for new furniture store in Hanson fall through - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Plans for new furniture store in Hanson fall through

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Steve Maugeri, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HANSON, KY (WFIE) -

Plans for a new furniture store have fallen through.

Hanson Mayor Mickey Demoss tells us that FSO Furniture will not build a store across from the Wal-Mart. It was supposed to be built next to the new strip mall.

Mayor Demoss also tells us he is not worried about it, and that another store can always take its place.

"It's my understanding is they didn't want to extend themselves in Kentucky at this particular time," Mayor Demoss explained. "There will be others gotta catch them when you can."

We are told the shopping center project is still moving forward.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Late Memorial track coach honored

    Late Memorial track coach honored

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:25:26 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly. On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.   The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.   Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school. Memorial alum, R...More >>
    Memorial High School lost a dear friend two months ago when track coach Dylan Barnes died unexpectedly. On Monday, Barnes' family, co-workers, and students gathered to unveil a memorial display in his honor.   The bench is behind the school in the walkway to the track and football field.   Both faculty and students tell us it's in a perfect place, so that everyone who walks out there, will be able to reflect on Barnes and his contributions to the school. Memorial alum, R...More >>

  • Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War

    Daviess Co. students reenact Civil War

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:17:53 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.

    More >>

    Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.

    More >>

  • EPD investigating shooting on North Main Street

    EPD investigating shooting on North Main Street

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:13:53 GMT
    WFIEWFIE

    Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street.  They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect. 

    More >>

    Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street.  They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly