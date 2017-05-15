USI's Leonhardt named best in Midwest

Students in Daviess County got a hands-on history lesson Monday. This was part of Country Heights Elementary's reenactment of the Civil War.More >>
Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street. They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect.More >>
What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.More >>
Kalie Stiles has been in the hospital since March. She passed away Saturday.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
