Historic downtown apartments expected to be move-in ready by late summer

A historic Downtown Evansville apartment building built a century ago, is getting a revamp.

The Cadick Apartments are under renovation. It was built the same year as the McCurdy.

We're told the developers on the project are working to re-open this building and make it available for 16 one-bedroom apartments.

"Between the Cadick and Mike Martin's work on the Cambridge Inn and the McCurdy when it's open, that'll bring 140 market-rate apartments to downtown," said the Director of Metropolitan Development, Kelly Coures. "Our 2016 Housing Study showed a demand of roughly 500 units unfilled. So, we think the absorption rate will be very fast on all these."

Renovations started last fall.

Coures say he believes the Cadick Apartments could be move-in ready by late summer.

