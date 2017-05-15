Still no opening date for Cravens Pool

The Cadick Apartments are under renovation. It was built the same year as the McCurdy.More >>
There's an update on Cravens Pool in Owensboro. City officials tell us the opening date for the pool will be a little later than anticipated.More >>
Police were called to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street. They say one person has been shot, and they are looking for the suspect.More >>
Authorities say an incident in Gibson County where an eerie image was found on home surveillance, is connected to a murder in Knox County.More >>
The crash happened at Highway 41 and County Road 100 West around 10 p.m. Friday.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
