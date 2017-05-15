EPD releases name of victim in shooting on North Main Street

Evansville Police say they are looking for a suspect who shot a man five times.

Officers are looking for a silver Toyota Yaris with Kentucky plates.

Police were called Monday afternoon to the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street. According to EPD, the suspect fled the scene going south on Main Street.

EPD says 27-year-old Thendis Compton was shot five times. Police say Compton was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but we're told his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Edward Dixy, who lives across the street, told our crews the noise caught his attention. He said he heard a fight between two men at the gas station. One of them was in a car and the other was riding a moped.

Dixy claims they left, then returned, and that's when he heard gunshots.

"About a minute later, the moped took off after him and went down Missouri," said Dixy. "The next thing I know, the moped came flying back and a blue truck is right behind him. He turned and you heard two shots. The moped caught on fire and he laid it down and ran in the store."

Fire crews were called because the moped caught fire.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD at 1-812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

