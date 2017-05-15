EPD investigating shooting on North Main Street

Evansville Police say they are looking for a shooting suspect.

Officers are looking for a silver Toyota Yaris with Kentucky plates.

Police were called Monday afternoon to the parking lot of a gas station at 1015 North Main Street. According to EPD, the suspect fled the scene going south on Main Street.

EPD say one person was shot five times.

Fire crews were called because a moped caught fire.

This is a developing story.

