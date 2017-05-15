Sheriff: Incident in Gibson Co. connected to Decker murder suspects

Authorities say an incident in Gibson County where an eerie image was found on home surveillance, is connected to a murder in Knox County.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms says the suspect who fired shots at a house in the 1300 block of Old State Road 65 in Princeton confessed to doing so. He did not say why the house was targeted.

Sheriff Bottoms says the suspect is one of the two men charged in the murder of John "Doug" Lowe.

His body was found in his Decker, Indiana, home on May 3.

Christopher and Jeremy Schatz are in the Knox County jail charged with murder.

Charges have not been filed in the Gibson County case, but the prosecutor says they will be soon.

Sheriff Bottoms has not said the man in the surveillance is the person who shot at the house, but homeowners tell us the image was captured around the same time.

