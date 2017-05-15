Coroner releases name of driver who died after Gibson Co. crash

One of the people involved in a rollover crash in Gibson County has died.

The crash happened at Highway 41 and County Road 100 West around 10 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's deputies believe a truck was crossing Highway 41 and was hit by a car that ran a red light.

[PREVIOUS: Crews respond to rollover crash in Gibson Co.]

The Vanderburgh Co. coroner says the truck driver, 48-year-old Mark Reeder, of Ft. Wayne, was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he died Sunday morning.

Our crew at the scene reported that driver of the car was up and walking around after the wreck.

The crash is under investigation.

