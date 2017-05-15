Evansville woman seriously hurt in fall at Garden of the Gods

An Evansville woman was seriously hurt in a fall at the Garden of the Gods Sunday evening.More >>
Since 1998, more than 700 kids left in a hot car have died, according to noheatstroke.org. Summer isn't even here yet and already, 6 children have been reported to have died in hot cars in 2017 in the U.S.More >>
A new study on food insecurity finds it exists in every county in Indiana.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at the Schnucks grocery store on First Avenue.More >>
"They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family."More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
