Evansville woman seriously hurt in fall at Garden of the Gods

An Evansville woman was seriously hurt in a fall at the Garden of the Gods Sunday evening.

According to the Saline Co. Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 5:40 p.m. reporting that 32-year-old Brandi E. Beck fell about 40 feet, near the Devils Smokestack at the Garden of the Gods.

The sheriff's office says Beck received major injuries and was flown from the scene to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. We're told she is in serious condition.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.