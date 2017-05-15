6 kids have already died in 2017 from being left in a hot car, report says

Since 1998, more than 700 kids left in a hot car have died, according to noheatstroke.org.

Experts said even if it's not stifling outside, the inside of car reach deadly temperatures in minutes.

Summer isn't even here yet and, already, 6 children have been reported to have died in hot cars this year in the U.S.

Even when the temperature is in the 70's, the inside of a car can heat up in a hurry.

In most cases of children who died in hot cars, it wasn't intentional. Children were forgotten about by their parents. They may have been out of their routine, or the child was unusually quiet.

So here are some things you can do to make sure you don't forget your child:

First, make a habit of walking around your car before you lock your door.

Second, place a stuffed animal on your child's seat and when you buckle that child in, move that stuffed animal to the front so it constantly reminds you.

Also, set something up with your daycare so they know to call you by a certain time if you haven't showed up with the child.

Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police said during this time of the year, they'll see more reports of children being left unattended, but this tragedy is 100% preventable.

"What's most frustrating is that hundreds of kids have died because of heat stroke," said Ringle. "Typically every year, 25 to 30 children die and they're dying when they don't need to die. This is something that is totally preventable and again, if we can get parents just to simply slow down and look inside their vehicle before they walk away, there's no doubt we can stop this senseless death."

Only 20 states have a law that makes it illegal to leave a child in a car unattended.

Kentucky and Illinois have it, but Indiana does not. But, Indiana does have what's called a good Samaritan law, which allows you to break into a car if you see a distressed child inside a hot car.

And another good tip, if you have to break into a car to rescue a child, experts says get something sharp and strike from the corner, not in the center of the window.

Also, break the window on the opposite side of the child.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.