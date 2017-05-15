Study finds food insecurity exists across all of Indiana

A new study on food insecurity finds it exists in every county in Indiana.

It varies from a low of 9 percent in Hamilton County up to nearly 19 percent in Marion County. The report by Feeding America reports the average county food insecurity rate in Indiana is 14 percent.

It also suggests people facing hunger are falling behind as they continue to struggle.

Feeding Indiana's Hungry Executive Director Emily Weikert Bryant says the food budget shortfall has increased in the last several years, despite economic improvement.

Food-insecure individuals face an average shortfall of $15.44 per person. That's up from last year's $14.92 average.

Feeding America CEO Diana Aviv says the study shows the need for strong federal nutrition programs and the importance of charitable food assistance programs.

