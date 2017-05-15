EPD investigating parking lot robbery

Evansville police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at the Schnucks grocery store on First Avenue.

A man claims he pulled into the parking lot, planning to go inside and get change for his restaurant, when he two men pulled up behind him.

One of them, he told police, implied he had a gun and demanded his money. The men took his money and a deposit bag before driving off in a Silver Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

