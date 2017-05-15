WATCH: Sunny skies and above normal temps. Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

"They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family."More >>
Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave. "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said. That's where Hupfer came in. "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...More >>
A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue.More >>
Since it is mother's day, it's only fitting that the animals at Mesker Park Zoo also get to celebrate being a mom.More >>
After a week of new developments in Washington, local representatives are reacting to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
