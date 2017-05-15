WATCH: Sunny skies and above normal temps. Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SITTING PRETTY: Sunny skies from the weekend will spill into the workweek as temps remain well above normal. Sunny skies and southerly winds will push temps back into the mid-80's. Hotter on Tuesday as temps will reach the upper 80's under mostly sunny skies.

CYBER ATTACK: A worldwide cyberattack that hit last Friday could spread today. The "Ransomware" attack froze computers at the British Health Service on Friday, and claimed 200 thousand other victims in different countries. We'll have the latest.

TRUMP TRIP AND FBI: This week President Trump is getting ready for his first big overseas trip as the search for a new FBI director continues, with Democrats determined to find out if he secretly taped a conversation with the old one.

HOT CAR SAFETY: More than 700 kids have died of heatstroke since 1998 because they were left in a hot car. That's according to noheatstroke.org. Experts say even if it's not blistering hot outside, the inside of a car can hit 100 degrees in minutes. Hillary Simon will have some safety tips on Sunrise.

OWENSBORO BUDGET MEETING: The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting today, where they plan to vote on the budget for this year. They'll also hold an open public forum.

CHESTNUT BBQ RECAP: A big part of the International BBQ Festival in Owensboro was the mutton eating competition. A big crowd showed up to watch Joey Chestnut break the world record for mutton sandwich eating. He ate 55 sandwiches in 10 minutes. We'll recap the action.

