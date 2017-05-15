WATCH: Sunny skies and above normal temps. Tune in now for Byron - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WATCH: Sunny skies and above normal temps. Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
By Dan Katz, Anchor
Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SITTING PRETTY: Sunny skies from the weekend will spill into the workweek as temps remain well above normal. Sunny skies and southerly winds will push temps back into the mid-80's. Hotter on Tuesday as temps will reach the upper 80's under mostly sunny skies.

CYBER ATTACK: A worldwide cyberattack that hit last Friday could spread today. The "Ransomware" attack froze computers at the British Health Service on Friday, and claimed 200 thousand other victims in different countries. We'll have the latest.

TRUMP TRIP AND FBI: This week President Trump is getting ready for his first big overseas trip as the search for a new FBI director continues, with Democrats determined to find out if he secretly taped a conversation with the old one.

HOT CAR SAFETY: More than 700 kids have died of heatstroke since 1998 because they were left in a hot car. That's according to noheatstroke.org. Experts say even if it's not blistering hot outside, the inside of a car can hit 100 degrees in minutes. Hillary Simon will have some safety tips on Sunrise.

OWENSBORO BUDGET MEETING: The Owensboro Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting today, where they plan to vote on the budget for this year. They'll also hold an open public forum.

CHESTNUT BBQ RECAP: A big part of the International BBQ Festival in Owensboro was the mutton eating competition. A big crowd showed up to watch Joey Chestnut break the world record for mutton sandwich eating. He ate 55 sandwiches in 10 minutes. We'll recap the action.

So, enjoy your Monday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.
- Dan

  • Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:43:50 GMT
    Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

  • Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:18:40 GMT

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

  • Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:44:19 GMT
    Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

