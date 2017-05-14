Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook) Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)
Source: Krystal Henning Source: Krystal Henning
Source: Krystal Henning Source: Krystal Henning
Source: Krystal Henning Source: Krystal Henning
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

"They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them every day and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family."

The Henning family is desperately searching for their therapy dogs for their two children, one of which has autism. The dogs help calm anxiety, and with things like sensory issues. Without the dogs, their child is having a very hard time.  

On Thursday, Stich, Darwin, and Dusty disappeared from the garage of their Griffith Avenue home in Owensboro. Immediately the family took action to try and find them. 

"We instantly starting calling around to vets and local shelters, and anybody that would possibly have anything to do with dogs," Henning said. "Groomers everybody, just to give them our information and let them know we are looking."

Looking very hard. Since no one has seen the dogs since Thursday, the family thinks they might have been stolen. The family also contacted Owensboro Police.

"If they got them out of the garage, I don't know, but I think at this point somebody has them or they would've been seen," Henning said.

As the family continues to search, they hold on to hopes that the dogs will return home soon. 

 "We would like to get them back our kids miss them, and they really, really want them back and are starting to understand they are not here, and why aren't they here? Which breaks our hearts," Henning said  

The family is offering a reward for anyone that finds the dogs. 

If you think you've seen the dogs contact family members at: 270-314-6841, 270- 791-9453, 270-929-8668, 270-991-9380 or Owensboro Police. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Owensboro family searching for missing therapy dogs

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:43:50 GMT
    Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)Reward now being offered for finding therapy dogs(Facebook)

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

    "They serve as therapy dogs, and they are an intricate part of our lives," dogs owner Krystal Henning said. "We use them everyday and so they are family members, and more than anything they are therapy dogs for our family." 

    More >>

  • Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:18:40 GMT

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

    Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty for the US Army in the middle east, and that he had found gold in a cave.  "He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold. He had shown me pictures of ti documents from a storage facility," Hupfer said.  That's where Hupfer came in.  "He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the...

    More >>

  • Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Evansville transformer knocks out power

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:44:19 GMT
    Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>

    A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-13 13:22:43 GMT

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly