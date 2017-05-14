Panthers Set to Take On Northwood Univ. in NCAA Midwest Regional

For the first time since 1988, the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Great Midwest Athletic Conference Champions were slotted at the No. 8 seed and will take on the host and No. 1 seed Northwood University. The NCAA Midwest Regional opens play on Thursday, May 18, with game times to be announced.

The Panthers punched their ticket to the tourney in unbelievable fashion on Saturday, defeating Malone in extra innings on a walk-off wild pitch, making history with the first conference title for Kentucky Wesleyan.

Finishing the regular season at 12-8 in conference play, Kentucky Wesleyan earned the No. 3 seed in the G-MAC tournament and were untouched in the postseason, going 4-0 to claim the championship. The Panthers are currently 27-22 on the season with a six game winning streak.

Kentucky Wesleyan landed 12 spots on the G-MAC All-Conference team with Seth Campbell, Cody Bridges, Joseph Burke and Josh Galvan each being named to the First-Team. Cody Jackson, Adam Brown, Andrew Kirkland, Ryan Hundley and Alex Franzen earned a spot on the Second-Team while Lane Kennemore, Alex Franzen and Joseph Burke also were named to the All-Freshman team.

Northwood University earned the No. 1 seed with an overall record of 43-11, the program's most wins in a single season. The Timberwolves claimed the program's first ever Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title on Sunday and are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, with 16 wins in their last 18 games.

Head Coach Jordan Bischel was named the GLIAC Coach of Year while junior Tyler Jandron brought home Pitcher of the Year and freshman outfielder was named Freshman of the Year. In total, the Timberwolves saw seven members placed on the GLIAC All-Conference teams.

The double elimination tournament will run from Thursday, May 18 to Monday, May 22. The other matchups on day one include No. 4 Drury vs. No. 5 Bellarmine, No. 2 Southern Indiana vs. No. 7 St. Joseph's (Ind.) and No. 3 Quincy vs. No. 6 Wayne State (Mich.).