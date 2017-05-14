USI receives berth in NCAA II Midwest Regional

The 20th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team received an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional as the second seed. The regional will be hosted by top-seeded Northwood University May 18-22 at Gerace Baseball Stadium in Midland, Michigan.



The Screaming Eagles are making their seventh appearance in the Midwest Regional in the last 11 seasons and their 13th appearance overall in the NCAA II Tournament. USI has won the Midwest Regional four times (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016) and the NCAA II National Championship twice (2010, 2014).



USI's (32-19) first round opponent is seventh-seeded Saint Joseph's College (34-20). First pitch for USI's first round game Thursday is to be announced.



In addition to the USI-Saint Joseph's match-up, Northwood (43-11) is scheduled to play eighth-seeded Kentucky Wesleyan College (27-22); third-seeded Quincy University (32-20) plays sixth-seeded Wayne State University (31-19); and fourth-seeded Drury University (36-18) plays fifth-seeded Bellarmine University (34-19). The automatic qualifiers in the regional are Quincy (GLVC), Northwood (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), and Kentucky Wesleyan (Great Midwest Athletic Conference).



Coverage of all of the Screaming Eagles' action in the NCAA II Midwest Regional, including live stats, audio and video broadcasts, can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.



Regional champions will advance to the double-elimination championship finals May 27-June 3 at The Ballpark at Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas. More information about the NCAA II Baseball Tournament can be found at NCAA.com.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations