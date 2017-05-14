RECAP: Otters drop series finale to Southern Illinois

The Evansville Otters rallied to within one of the Southern Illinois Miners, but lost 7-4 on Sunday.

Otters veteran John Schultz became the franchises all-time RBI leader with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He now has 148 RBIs for his career in Evansville.

Evansville pitcher Joey Webb struggled in his first start with the team. He went 3 2/3 innings giving up six hits, four earned runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Payton Lobdell recorded his first win of the season for Southern Illinois.

Lobdell delivered 5 2/3 innings allowing four hits and three runs, two of which were earned. He walked one and struck out five.

Evansville (1-2) posted two runs to make it a 4-3 game in the sixth inning, but could get no closer.

Southern Illinois (2-1) put their first run on the board in the third inning. Center fielder London Lindley hit an infield single to start the third.

Linley then stole second base and third base before an RBI single by Joel McKeithan brought Lindley home to score.

The Otters put their first run on the board in the fourth inning.

Josh Allen led off with a single but reached second on a throw that went into the Miners dugout.

Dane Phillips then blasted a long sacrifice fly to right center field that was caught on a diving play by Lindley. Allen scored on the sacrifice to make it 1-1.

The Miners then responded in the fourth with three runs of their own.

Ben Moore walked to start the inning and reached second on a wild pitch from Webb. Ryan Lashley then singled to put runners on second and third.

Billy Germaine scored both Moore and Lashley on a double.

Craig Massey scored Germaine later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a 4-1 Miners lead.

After the Schultz home run in the sixth, the Miners would counter again with two runs of their own in the same inning.

Germaine singled and Lindley walked before McKeithan picked up his second and third RBIs of the game on a single to make it 6-3.

The Miners finished their scoring in the eighth inning on another infield single by Lindley. Lindley stole second and was scored by a McKeithan sacrifice fly on his fourth RBI of the game.

The Evansville Otters will be back in action on Wednesday against the River City Rascals.

The Otters and the Rascals will face off in a doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Thursday night’s game will begin at 6:35 p.m.

