Evansville woman gives credit card info to stranger online, almost loses thousands of dollars.

Lori Hupfer says she met a man online back in September on a popular dating website. The man told her he was on active duty in the US Army in the middle east and that he had found gold in a cave.

"He and eight sergeants in Libya had found all this gold," Hupfer said. "He had shown me pictures of the documents from a storage facility."

That's where Hupfer came in.

"He said he needed money to pay for the storage and the shipping of the gold to the United States," she said.

He promised her a cut of the gold if she helped. She started getting checks in the mail that she would send to the man. Police said they added up to over $43,000. Hupfer says she'd been talking to the man for months. He sounded legitimate, even though she hadn't met him.

"I guess he said all the right things; any documentation I would want from him, he was able to produce it and to me, it looked like genuine documents," she said.

In exchange, she says the man offered to pay off her credit card, which totaled out at $6,000. She gave him her card information, even though she had never met him.

After paying that off, police say he started maxing out her credit card several times, which was past its limit.

It wasn't until her balance went up to $24,000 that she tried changing her password to stop the transactions. However, that didn't work right away.

She finally got her credit card shut down after a three-hour call with her credit card company. She didn't lose a dime, but she wants other people to learn from her mistake.

Hupfer said she learned her lesson, and she won't be using dating websites anytime soon.

