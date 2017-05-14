Spotlight on Demolition City, the Evansville roller derby team

The best part about roller derby is that it is for everyone (WFIE)

When you think roller derby you think big hits, hard falls, and lots and lots of bruises. Although that is all part of the sport, it is more than just that.

"I was thirty and I just needed something to do to get out of the house," Jetsy Rockette said. "I had a child at home, and I was just like, in a rut, and I thought just get out there and do something, and it ended up changing my life."

Everyone has their own reason for trying roller derby like Jetsey Rockette who wanted to find a way to be more active, or if you're like Brooke Bolton who wanted to meet new people in a new city.

"I got out of my comfort zone, and I thought I will just meet some people, and then I ended up just kind of falling in love with it," Bolton told 14 Sports. "It is something that is very hard to quit even though your body might tell you to."

The best part about roller derby is that it is for everyone.

"We accept everybody; it doesn't matter what you gender or what you like to do, we accept you, and you can be any size any shape any age, as long as you're over the age of 18," Jetsy said.

A roller derby team like the Demolition City Roller Derby becomes a family and draws people in from all walks of life to compete together.

"This is a way to kind of get that athletic side of me out and as well as something that no one would expect from me being a librarian," Bolton said.

They also use the derby family they have built to give back.

"We do try to get out there and help as many people and be as big of a part of our community as we can so that is the other side of it, you get these girls who come out here who bust their butts and play as hard as they can and off track they are just the sweetest people and they try so hard and try to help as much as they can so that is probably the best juxtaposition that you can have," Bolton commented.

They encourage anyone to give it a shot.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.