Evansville transformer knocks out power

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE) Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A downed transformer slowed down traffic in a busy area on 1st Avenue. 

Several traffic lights were temporarily knocked out. 

We're told several nearby businesses lost power as well. 

It started around 11 a.m. on Sunday. 

Electric crews quickly arrived and quickly resolved the problem. 

There is no word yet on what knocked the transformer out. 

