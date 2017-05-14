Newborn animals at Mesker Park Zoo

Since it is Mother's Day, it's only fitting that the animals at Mesker Park Zoo also get to celebrate being a mom.

The Zoo welcomed two newborn porcupines and four new prairie dogs earlier this week.

The baby porcupines have been named "June bug" and "Sneedy."

Zoo officials don't have an exact date on when the prairie dogs were born.

The baby porcupines can be found at the "Children's Enchanted Forest Area" of the zoo.

