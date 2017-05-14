Local representatives react to Comey firing

After a week of new developments in Washington, local representatives are reacting to the firing of FBI Director James Comey (WFIE)

Congressman James Comer of Kentucky's 1st congressional district said he supports President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI Director.

He told 14 News it was time for a change, and Comey lost Congress' trust.

Comey has been temporarily replaced by Andrew McCabe. Right now, there are at least five candidates who are rumored to get the job.

"I think there's a lot of answers that need to be answered about the Comey situation," Comer said. "I do support the President's decision to fire the FBI director because I believe we need to go in a different direction; I believe that Comey had lost the confidence of every member of congress in both parties."

Comer, who serves on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he will look into Comey and former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.

