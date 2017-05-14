Victim in fatal motorcycle accident identified

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Mesker Park Drive and Kleitz Road. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office, courtesy of Google Maps, DigitalGlobe, IndianaMap Framework Data)

One person was killed on Saturday in a single vehicle accident on Mesker Park Drive.

Matthew Yandell, 34-years-old, of Evansville, has been identified as the victim in the accident. According to the press release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Yandell died at the scene of the accident.

Yandell was traveling east on Mesker Park Drive before his motorcycle when off the road and hit a tree, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office press release. The release also mentions that Yandell was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

We've just learned the identity of the man involved in a fatal motorcycle accident last night as 34-year-old Matthew Yandell. — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) May 14, 2017

Lockyear also stated that an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

We will update with the latest information once it is available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.