Otters win behind no-hitter from Weedman

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
MARION, IL (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters defeated the Southern Illinois Miners 4-0 behind a no-hitter from Shane Weedman.

The no-hitter is the second in franchise history and the first since July 9, 2014 when Chad James no-hit the Traverse City Beach Bums in a seven-inning game.

Weedman went the distance walking just two batters while striking out 11 in the first no-hitter in the Frontier League this season. 

After walking Southern Illinois catcher Riley Moore in the second inning, Weedman proceeded to sit down the next 21 batters before giving up his second walk in the ninth.

Evansville (1-1) was held scoreless through six innings on a quality start by Corey Sessions before breaking through in the seventh.

A pitch hit John Schultz to lead off the inning and he stole second base. A Chris Sweeney RBI double scored Schultz to give the Otters a 1-0 lead. 

The Otters added on to the lead in the eighth when Dane Phillips hit a lead off home run to extend the lead to 2-0.

Christopher Riopedre singled and he stole second before. Schultz delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0. 

Evansville capped scoring in the game in the ninth when Lance Montano singled and Xyruse Martinez hit an RBI double.

The Otters will be back in action tomorrow against the Miners in the rubber match of the series. 

Joey Webb will get the start for the Otters and Payton Lobdell will get the nod for the Miners.

First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. 

Fans can listen to Sunday’s game live on evansvilleotters.com. The game on Sunday will also be broadcast on WUEV 91.5 FM and Lucas Corley will provide play-by-play coverage. 

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations

