Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help. 

Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.

It's a tradition for Kentucky's third largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it.

"Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," said a chef grilling pork while laughing.

Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, told us hotels were booked from the festival, and people packed local restaurants and businesses.

He said the festival serves as an economic catalyst for Owensboro.

"Everybody knows that second week in May," said Ross. "You got 10 or 11 blocks in downtown Owensboro that's just slam packed with BBQ, with food vendors, with arts and crafts. So, it's a great way to kick off the season in the community and draw a bunch of visitors, too."

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Challenger League night game played

    First Challenger League night game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:59:01 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:51:42 GMT
    Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly