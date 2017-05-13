Competitive eater breaks the world record in Owensboro

Thousands from all over the country visit the International BBQ Festival every year, and this time, the number one competitive eater in the world made the trip.

Hundreds watched as the famous Joey Chestnut crushed mutton sandwiches.

It was the festival's first-ever eating contest.

Joey chowed down on 55 sandwiches in 10 minutes, beating the world record.

The crowd loved it.

The world renowned eater is now $6,000 richer.

Festival organizers told us they plan to make the eating contest an annual event, and they are hoping to bring EPSN coverage next year.

