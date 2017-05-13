Competitive eater breaks the world record in Owensboro

Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause.More >>
United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts is celebrating with the coal mining community of Muhlenberg County after a five-year fight to secure coal miners' benefits.More >>
Thousands from all over the country visit the International BBQ Festival every year, and this time, the number one competitive eater in the world made the trip.More >>
One local group is spreading awareness about veteran organizations in the Tri-State.More >>
Former Bosse High School student and Evansville native JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff booking records.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Last Friday, a 17-year old was getting ready for his prom but he couldn't figure out how to tie his tie.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
