Baseball Claims G-MAC Title on Walk-Off Wild Pitch in Extras

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team claimed its program's first ever conference title in nail biting fashion, erasing a two-run deficit and defeating Malone University 5-4 on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth inning. This marks the fourth time in program history that the Panthers will make an NCAA tournament appearance and the program's first since 1988.

The Panthers will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday night with the Division II Selection Show set for 9 pm CT on Sunday. Fans can tune into the show at NCAA.com.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Panthers struck first in the bottom of the third with one run. Two straight singles from Nathan Stemle and Cody Bridges put two runners on with one out, and Seth Campbell drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Josh Galvan grounded out to the first basemen, but Stemle was able to score from third, putting the Panthers on the board.

The Pioneers responded with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth to take 3-1 lead, their first lead of the game. In the bottom of the fifth, Kentucky Wesleyan tied it up, plating two runs after two straight walks with the bases loaded.

Campbell was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing two outs and Campbell still on first, Kirkland perfectly laid down a double in the gap in left center field. Campbell utilized his speed, scoring on the play and putting the Panthers up 4-3.

In the top of the ninth, Malone executed a suicide squeeze for their second straight game to tie the game up at four and force extra innings.



Ryan Hundley went to work in the top of the tenth, retiring three straight batters for Malone's fourth three up and three down inning of the game.

Stemle put a spark in the Panther offense, knocking a single to the second basemen with one out in the bottom of the tenth. Bridges tabbed a single through the right side, putting runners on the corners. An intentional walk to Campbell loaded the bases with one out. Stemle brought home the conference title for the Panthers, flashing his speed and scoring on a wild pitch.

Sammy Holder had a strong 6.2 innings, taking a no-decision. The junior struck out two and held the Pioneers to three runs off of five hits and allowing one walk.

Hundley picked up his sixth win of the season, closing out the final 3.1 innings, giving up one run off of two hits.

The Panther offense was led by Bridges and Stemle, who both tabbed three hits on the day. Josh Galvan recorded two hits while Kirkland and Levi Tanner had one a piece. Kirkland led Kentucky Wesleyan with two runs drive in while Stemle led with three runs scored.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations