Tri-State group spreads awareness about veteran organizations

One local group is spreading awareness about veteran organizations in the Tri-State.

VOICE had their annual Vets Expo on Saturday at the National Guard Armory.

They gave organizations room to set up booths and spread the word about their mission. Close to 41 organizations were there.

"Our veterans leave their families; they fight for us to have the freedoms that they have and there are so many organizations out there that they don't know what is available to them for help," said Shannon Backer, the president of VOICE.

VOICE helps spread the word about veteran organizations in the community.

