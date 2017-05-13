Evansville African-American museum committee meets to discuss id - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville African-American museum committee meets to discuss ideas expansion

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville African-American museum is focused on expanding its outreach to the community. 

On Saturday, they organized a committee to cultivate ideas for expanding their visions for the future. 

It was organized by the Evansville Leadership Organization. 

The committee gathered in the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library to bounce ideas off of each other. 

The committee met on the 10th anniversary of the museum's opening. 

