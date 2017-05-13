Eagles advance to Super Regionals with 7-2 win over SVSU

For the first time in program history, University of Southern Indiana Softball will compete for an NCAA II Midwest Region title in the Super Regional as the No. 9 Screaming Eagles defeated No. 22 Saginaw Valley State University, 7-2, in the NCAA II Midwest Region #2 Tournament Saturday afternoon at the USI Softball Field.

USI (44-12) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning as four of its first five batters earned free passes, including a bases-loaded walk by senior right-fielder Grace Clark (Indianapolis, Indiana) that put the Eagles up, 1-0.

Sophomore leftfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) followed with an RBI-single to give USI a 2-0 cushion, while freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) had a two-run single two batters later to give the Eagles the 4-0 lead.

Leonhardt’s RBI-single in the third inning began a three-run frame that put the Eagles in front, 7-0. Sophomore designated player Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) and senior shortstop Lexi Reese (Lebanon, Indiana) each had RBIs in the inning as the Eagles took complete control of the contest.

Saginaw Valley State (37-16) got solo home runs from sophomore shortstop Aubree Mouthaan and junior designated player Courtney Reeves in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively; but that was all the offense the Cardinals could muster as Leonhardt cruised to her program-record 27th win of the year.

Leonhardt (27-2), who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, allowed just two runs off six hits in seven innings of work to earn the victory. She had four strike outs in the win.

The Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament, hosts the No. 4 seed, Wayne State University, Thursday at noon at the USI Softball Field in the first game of the best-of-three Midwest Super Regional. The Warriors rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat top-seeded University of Missouri-St. Louis, 7-5, in the “if necessary game” of the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament.

